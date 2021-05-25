Dyson

About This Item Details The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with the fastest drying and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.* Fastest drying+: The small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier technology, produces a high-velocity jet of controlled air, for the fastest drying+ and precision styling. Helps prevents extreme heat damage: Intelligent heat control measures the air temperature over 40 times a second, to prevent extreme heat damage. Engineered for different hair types: Through research in our hair laboratories Dyson has engineered a range of attachments designed to style different hair types. Lightweight and balanced: Dyson has turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle, completely rebalancing the dryer's weight and shape. Magnetic attachments: The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer comes with magnetic attachments, so you can adjust quickly and easily. Acoustically tuned: The powerful motor is tuned to produce one inaudible frequency. Precise speed and heat settings: Delivers fast drying and styling, regular drying, and gentle drying with a constant cool flow. Negative ions: Help reduce static in the hair. Cool to touch: With Heat Shield technology, the surfaces of the attachments stay cool even during close-up styling. Materials Plastic Additional Info - Color: Nickel/ purple - Includes Supersonic Smoothing Nozzle, styling concentrator, diffuser, non-slip mat, and storage hanger - Approx. 9.6" x 3.1" x 3.8" - Approx. 4.87 lbs unpackaged - Imported Our refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box