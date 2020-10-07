Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
$359.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
T3
Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer
$150.00
$127.50
from
Amazon
BUY
T3
Cura Hair Dryer
$235.00
$200.00
from
Amazon
BUY
GHD
Air Hair Dryer Diffuser
£29.00
£23.20
from
GHD
BUY
Harry Josh Pro Tools
Ultra Light Pro Dryer (3 Piece)
$349.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Dyson
Dyson
V8 Absolute Vacuum
$449.99
$349.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Dyson
Pure Hot+cool™ Hp04 Purifying Heater + Fan
$649.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Dyson
1.6 Inch Airwrap Long Barrel
$39.99
from
Dyson
BUY
Dyson
1.2 Inch Airwrap Long Barrel
$39.99
from
Dyson
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer
$150.00
$127.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Remington
Pro 1"-1.5" Pearl Ceramic Conical Curling Wand
$24.99
$19.90
from
Amazon
BUY
T3
Cura Hair Dryer
$235.00
$200.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Vanity Planet
Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing System
$35.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted