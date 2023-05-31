Dyson

A top-of-the-line hair dryer, now with an anti-flyaway attachment for your smoothest blowout yet. Hair enthusiasts, you're going to want to know about this one. The Dyson Supersonic Black Nickel 605C is the brand's most sophisticated hairdryer yet, offering softer, shinier, quicker blowouts. It checks its temperature 40 times a second, to prevent excessive heat damage, and now comes complete with Dyson's Flyaway attachment. What is that intriguing component, you ask? It's kind of the shape of a capital C, and it's designed to tuck stray flyaway hairs under longer strands, giving you a smooth and glossy finish with just your hair dryer. How good. Expect all the engineering brilliance of the original Dyson Supersonic, plus a little bit extra. What are the features & benefits of the Dyson Supersonic 605C? Salon-quality hairdryer, with precision technology Lightweight, powerful motor Anti-flyaway attachment for smooth, shiny hair 3 speed settings 4 heat settings: 28C, 60C, 80C, & 100C Magnetic attachments, for ease of use Measures temperature 40 times per second, to minimise heat damage 5 attachments to suit all hair types What does the Dyson Supersonic 605C come with? Dyson Supersonic 605C hairdryer Smoothing, anti-flyaway attachment Styling concentrator attachment Diffuser Gentle air attachment Wide-tooth comb attachment Who is the Dyson Supersonic 605C best for? The Dyson Supersonic 605C is ideal for all hair types and textures, thanks largely to the attachments it comes with. How should I use the Dyson Supersonic 605C? Always use a heat protectant, just as a starting point, and be sure to section your hair. Roughly dry with your hands until it's 80% dry, then swap to your styling attachment of choice - now's the time to get your round brush out, if you're using one. Then, work piece by piece until your hair is dry and looking just as you like. Finish with a cool blast. How do I clean my Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer? To keep your Dyson working well, it's important to clean the filter once a month or so. Using a soft brush or cloth, gently remove dust from the outside of the filter at the base of the handle. Then, twist the outer filter cage to open it and move it away from the hair dryer to expose the filter mesh. Clean this with the same brush or cloth, again taking care not to damage it, and click the filter cage back into place.