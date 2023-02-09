United States
Quince
Supersoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants
$39.90
At Quince
We used our proprietary fabric technology, SuperSoft, to create the softest fleece ever. Next-level comfort from the super soft fleece. These women's wide leg pants have stretch and feature front and back pockets for extra versatility. Plus, we included our GRS-certified poly yarn in this blend, which diverts plastics from ocean and landfill. So you can look good and feel good in this piece.