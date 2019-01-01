Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Briogeo

Superfoods Hair Pack

$48.00
At Sephora
Even though the shampoo formulated without any sulfates, one dollop lathers beautifully, cleansing the hair without stripping it of natural oils. The thicker, pale-green conditioner is also gentle and lightweight, but it still manages to hydrate and detangle dry brittle ends, so your hair air-dries super soft.
Featured in 1 story
I Tried Sephora's Best-Selling Superfood Shampoo
by Megan Decker

Reviews

It smells like unwrapping a green apple Jolly Rancher.

Megan DeckerOther employee
More from Megan Decker

I don't know if I'll ever be a Lululemon-wearing, green juice-toting fitness guru, but using this shampoo and conditioner every other day makes me feel like I'm giving my hair a healthy boost — and that's something a Pilates class can't do. For now, that's reason enough to sleep in on Sunday