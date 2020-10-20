Elemis

Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser

The perfect recipe for a dewy glow, this silicone-free moisturiser primes and hydrates to reveal a smooth and radiant complexion. It is formulated with an energising blend of Kombucha and Fermented Ginger to help brighten and illuminating microminerals to impart a subtle radiance. Fermented Green Tea Seed Oil leaves skin feeling nourished whilst an active Prebiotic helps to protect the delicate microbiome of the skin. This multitasking formula can be used as a daily moisturiser, a hydrating makeup primer or to enhance skin’s natural luminosity. 94% agreed this product left the skin feeling hydrated and soft.* 92% agreed this product left their skin looking brighter.* 90% agreed this product helped to prime makeup.* 90% agreed this product left their skin looking and feeling balanced.* *Independent User Trials 2019. Results based on 48 people over 2 weeks.