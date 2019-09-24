SuperfitHero

Superfit Pocket Shorts - Navy

$58.00

At SuperfitHero

Save $20 with Superfit Sets Choose a bra to complete your set. Discount applied at checkout. Sara is wearing size 2XL. Height 5'4" Waist 45" Hip 57" This style is running small. We suggest sizing up one size. SHORTS FEATURES: * Full size pockets on both sides * Stay put fit - no slipping, sliding or rolling * High, supportive waist band * Gusset for mobility and CT prevention * Flat lock seams for chafing-free comfort * Full coverage 4 way stretch fabric (88% Poly / 12% Spandex) * Durable & super soft brushed fabric * "No Sweat" Wicking & Quick Dry * Medium Compression for control and confidence * 9 inch inseam * Best fitting plus size workout leggings * MADE IN USA