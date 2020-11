Youth To The People

Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Youth To The People

The ultimate hydrating radiance boost. This overnight mask deeply hydrates, plumps and brightens with powerful, antioxidant-rich superberries and THD ascorbate, the latest clinically-proven form of stable Vitamin C. This formula helps to target dullness and uneven skin tone for brighter, more radiant skin.