Maybelline

Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Shake up your longwear with Maybelline's Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. This no-budge lip color lasts up to 16 hours with its Color-Lock formula that defies smudging and transfer. Simply shake and swipe! Benefits No-budge vinyl color Up to 16HR wear Formulated with caring ingredients which help provide a comfortable feel Formulated Without Animal-derived ingredients or by-products