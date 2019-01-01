Glossier

Super Pure

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

Does your skin feel stressed? Out of balance, oily, or on the verge of a breakout...whatever it is, consider the __5% Niacinamide__ and __Zinc PCA__ in Super Pure your new best friends. Together, they work to balance and clarify complexion with a cooling, water-gel formula (that never leaves skin feeling sticky or greasy). Niacinamide gets to work on the look of uneven texture while Zinc PCA targets impurities and reduces oil-slick shine, helping you let go and start fresh. Use it after a night of junk food or that time right before your period. Adding it to your daily routine will __keep skin in check over time__. There’s a reason they say the best offense is a good defense.u003cbru003ennSuper Pure is a proud part of [The Super Pack](https://www.glossier.com/products/the-super-pack): three essential serums for a well-balanced skincare routine.nnIn a u003ca class=