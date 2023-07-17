e.l.f. Cosmetics

What is it: A lightweight, broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen that doubles as a makeup primer and leaves skin with a glowing radiance. Why you'll love it: Lightweight face sunscreen and primer with broad-spectrum SPF 30 Flattering finish with a hint of sheer peach shimmer for a natural, radiant glow Non-greasy feel Doubles as a hydrating priming lotion to grip makeup for long-lasting wear Infused with skin-loving ingredients like aloe, hyaluronic acid, and squalane Fragrance-free Key Ingredients: Chemical SPF 30: Helps protect skin against UVA and UVB sun rays Aloe Hyaluronic Acid Squalane Prime, protect, and glow. This lightweight face sunscreen and primer hybrid delivers broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection, primes your skin for long-lasting makeup wear, and imparts a glowy, sheer finish. With just a hint of peach-tone shimmer, this soothing, hydrating, and non-greasy feel formula is also boosted with aloe, hyaluronic acid, and squalane. Use it as the last step in your skincare routine before makeup, or wear on its own for a natural glow with a hint of shimmer. NET WT: 1.69 FL OZ(50mL) Great for: Oily, Normal, Dry and Combination Skin All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. This product is made in a Fair-Trade Certified factory.