Eternity Modern

Sunset Red Floor Lamp

$359.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eternity Modern

Inspired by the Halo One, the Sunset Red Floor Lamp illustrates a sun that never sets. A gentle and compact color projector, it brings into homes new metaphysical galaxies of colors in which to immerse oneself. The lamp is the perfect union of art and technology, and creates an optical effect of deepness and a precise projection of sunset colors and shades. Material & Feature: Made from aluminium, iron & glass Built-in 24W LED light in a sunset red color Minimal assembly required Dimensions: Base: Width: 7.8" x Height: 47.2" Product Weight: 6 lbs * All measurements are approximations.