Sunny Health & Fitness

Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike With 40 Lb Flywheel And Dual Felt Resistance

$380.99

Buy Now Review It

ADVANCED DIGITAL MONITOR: You can keep track of speed, distance, time, calories, odometer, RPM, Pulse and Auto On/Off or use Scan to cycle through each metric. 40 LB FLYWHEEL: Designed for speed and stability to create more momentum for longer periods of time keeping your workout going. PULSE SENSOR: Helps track your target heart rate and maintain it during extended workouts. ADJUSTABLE FRICTION RESISTANCE: The dual felt pad resistance system gives you the sense of being on the road and the Micro-Tension controller provides just the right amount of resistance you need. DEVICE HOLDER: Place your device above the digital monitor and start your workout routine by watching your favorite online training videos by Sunny Health & Fitness. BOTTLE HOLDER: Bottle holder keeps your favorite refreshing beverage at arm’s reach, stay hydrated through your intense workouts. SILENT BELT DRIVE: The Pro II is quiet enough to be used anywhere with minimal disruption so you can stay focused on your Sunny Health & Fitness training videos or listening to your favorite tunes.