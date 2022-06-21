Bondi Sands

Sunny Daze Spf 50 Moisturiser

We all know we should be wearing SPF every single day, right? (Hint: Yes!) But sometimes mornings can be a rush and leave you time-poor. Bondi Sands is here to cut to your morning routine with the Bondi Sands Sunny Daze SPF 50 Moisturiser! Providing 72 hours of hydration so your skin stays plump, dewy and gorgeous with a broad-spectrum SPF50+. Its non-greasy formula is perfect under makeup, and you can go about your day with confidence, knowing that your face is protected from the sun damaging UVA and UVB rays with Bondi Sands! What are the key features and benefits of the Bondi Sands Sunny Daze SPF 50 Moisturiser 50g? Combined moisturiser and SPF in one product Provides broad-spectrum, SPF50+ protection Offers up to 72 hours of hydration Cruelty-free and vegan formula Australian made Non-comedogenic Fragrance-free formula What are the key ingredients of the Bondi Sands Sunny Daze SPF 50 Moisturiser 50g? Hibiscus Flower - A clinically tested Australian botanical ingredient with proven results in offering 72 hours of hydration. Vitamin E - Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can cool and soothe the irritation of dry skin, helping to prevent and slow the signs of ageing by smoothing wrinkles and the appearance of fine lines. Zinc Oxide - A mineral-based sunscreen active known as a "physical" SPF, great for sensitive skin and provides broad-spectrum UV protection. Who is the Bondi Sands Sunny Daze SPF 50 Moisturiser 50g recommended for? All skin types.