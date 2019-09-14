Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Bando
Sunflower Sunnies
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Grab your swimsuit and lay out with these picture-perfect ban.do® Novelty Sunglasses.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Gucci
Oval Sunglasses With Crystals
$1450.00
from
Gucci
BUY
promoted
Gucci
Oversize Square Sunglasses With Crystals
$1015.00
from
Gucci
BUY
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Tuleste
Tuleste Fruit Charm Gold-plated Sunglasses Chain
£78.00
£45.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Bando
Bando
Medium 17-month Academic Planner - Block Party
$28.00
from
Bando
BUY
Bando
Noonworks Bell Pant
$99.99
$79.99
from
Bando
BUY
Bando
Logged On Laptop Sleeve - Forever Busy
$30.00
from
Bando
BUY
Bando
Cherry Baby Trousers
$91.00
from
Bando
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
promoted
Gucci
Rectangular Metal Sunglasses
$465.00
from
Gucci
BUY
promoted
Gucci
Mask Sunglasses
$610.00
from
Gucci
BUY
promoted
Gucci
Square Acetate And Metal Glasses
$505.00
from
Gucci
BUY
promoted
Gucci
Oval Sunglasses With Crystals
$1450.00
from
Gucci
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted