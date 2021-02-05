United States
Sundry
Sundry Tie-dye Sweatpants
$148.00$99.95
At Anthropologie
Style No. 59814483; Color Code: 041 About Sundry Putting a chic French twist on West Coast style, Sundry represents a refined take on getaway-inspired weekend wear. Designed by Provence-born Matthieu Leblan and crafted in California, each "Almost French" piece is an instant, iconic classic. Polyester, cotton, rayon Drawstring waist Pull-on styling Machine wash USA