Sunday Riley

Flash Fix Kit

$25.00

Product Description Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment: High potency, purified grade lactic acid exfoliates dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells, to instantly clarify and reveal smoother, clearer skin. Together with visually brightening licorice, this super-concentrated treatment visibly reduces the look of dark spots, age spots, and discolorations, for clearer, brighter, more even-toned skin. Ceramic Slip Cleanser: A blend of four, gentle, plant-based soaps that lift up and wash away dirt and impurities without stripping the skin. French green clay pulls dirt, oil, pollution, and makeup out of the pores while rice oil esters protect the skin from dehydration. Impurities are pulled out, clean hydration is pulled in. Formulated as a universal, foaming cleanser for even the most sensitive skin, Ceramic Slip leaves all skin types softer, cleaner, balanced, and radiant. Extremely mild, this deep cleaning cleanser can be used daily, morning and night for a healthier-looking complexion. Brand Story Sunday Riley uses only cutting-edge technology and the highest quality ingredients, for instant, noticeable results, without compromise. Welcome to the world of Sunday Riley – clean formulas, for results you can feel good about.