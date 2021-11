Intimately | Free People

Style No. 64050115; Color Code: 008 A set of two leisure-day essentials, these effortlessly comfy shorts are featured in a boxer-style silhouette with wide leg design and front button-up detailing for added dimension. Set of 2 Smocked waistband Pull-on style Cuffed hem Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import