Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Estée Lalonde x Daisy London
Sunburst Shield Ring
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Daisy London
Need a few alternatives?
Seol + Gold
9ct Solid Gold North Star Ring
BUY
£109.00
Seol + Gold
Stellar 79
Suncatcher Ring
BUY
£109.00
Stellar 79
PDPAOLA
Desire Silver Ring
BUY
£80.00
PDPAOLA
Ray Jewels
Ali Star Ring
BUY
£145.00
Ray Jewels
More from Estée Lalonde x Daisy London
Estée Lalonde x Daisy London
Dome Trio Earring Layering Set
BUY
£303.00
Daisy London
Estée Lalonde x Daisy London
Box Chain Ring
BUY
$50.00
Daisy London
Estée Lalonde x Daisy London
Forever Chain Necklace 18ct Gold Plate
BUY
£69.00
Daisy London
More from Rings
Seol + Gold
9ct Solid Gold North Star Ring
BUY
£109.00
Seol + Gold
Estée Lalonde x Daisy London
Sunburst Shield Ring
BUY
£65.00
Daisy London
Stellar 79
Suncatcher Ring
BUY
£109.00
Stellar 79
PDPAOLA
Desire Silver Ring
BUY
£80.00
PDPAOLA
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted