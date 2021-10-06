Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Aritzia
Summit Parka
$298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
Summit Parka
Need a few alternatives?
The North Face
Women’s Cragmont Fleece Jacket
BUY
$149.02
The North Face
Sam Edelman
Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket
BUY
$109.99
$260.00
Nordstrom Rack
The North Face
Miss Metro Ii Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hoode
BUY
$224.97
$299.00
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell
Holland Quilted Puffer Parka
BUY
$198.01
Madewell
More from Aritzia
Aritzia
Hush Knit Polo Dress
BUY
$148.01
Aritzia
Aritzia
The Stedman Coat
BUY
$348.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Contour Turtleneck Longsleeve Bodysuit Long-sleeve, Mock-neck Bodysuit
BUY
$58.00
Aritzia
Aritzia
Margaux Blazer Double-breasted
BUY
C$165.00
C$228.00
Aritzia
More from Outerwear
The North Face
Women’s Cragmont Fleece Jacket
BUY
$149.02
The North Face
Sam Edelman
Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket
BUY
$109.99
$260.00
Nordstrom Rack
The North Face
Miss Metro Ii Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hoode
BUY
$224.97
$299.00
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell
Holland Quilted Puffer Parka
BUY
$198.01
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted