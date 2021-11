Parade

Sugarplum Pack Re:play

$44.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parade

Gift our bestselling Re:Play underwear in colors inspired by our favorite holiday confections. Get a mix of classic and High-Rise styles in our ultra-soft, certified-recycled fabric. Includes the Re:Play Thong in Rich Plum, High Rise Thong in Honeydew, Brief in Moonstone, and High Rise Brief in Rose Quartz.