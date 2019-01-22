From Italy, with love…the Cosabella x ELOQUII lingerie collection is a celebration of romance, passion and bold femininity. A marriage of ELOQUII’s flawless fit expertise and Cosabella’s meticulous craftsmanship, delicate details and luxurious Italian aesthetic, the limited edition line is bellissima in every way.
Delicate lace and just the right shade of red make this garter belt the ultimate date night must-have.
Unlined garter belt with elastic at the waist
Hook & eye closure at center back
Please note, returns will only be accepted if the tag remains attached and the item is returned within 14 days of receipt.
Model is 5’11" wearing a size XL
Lace: 89% Polyamide / 11% Elastane; Fabric: 85% Polyamide / 15% Elastane
Care: Hand wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry.
Import
Item# 1577924