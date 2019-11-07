Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Alexa Chung
Suede Sandals
$525.00
$262.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Outnet
Sandals Suede Adjustable buckle fastening Wooden heel Open round toe Leather sole Imported
Need a few alternatives?
M.Gemi
The Parola 25mm
$198.00
$125.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
Mia
Abba Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Lace Up Kitten Heels
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
J.Crew
Lace-up Strappy Sandals In Black Leather
$148.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung
Wide Leg Denim
$240.00
$168.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Alexa Chung
Appliquéd Crinkled Faux Patent Leather Mini Skirt
£140.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Alexa Chung
Frankenstein's Jumper
£290.00
from
Alexa Chung
BUY
Alexa Chung
Daisy Dress
£500.00
£300.00
from
Alexa Chung
BUY
More from Sandals
M.Gemi
The Parola 25mm
$198.00
$125.00
from
M.Gemi
BUY
Sam Edelman
Yaro Dress Sandals
$100.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Mia
Abba Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Lace Up Kitten Heels
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted