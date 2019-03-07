Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
COS
Suede Ankle Boots
$179.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Heeled ankle boots with a block heel and squared toe. Inner zipper closure Heel height: 5cm / 2
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Striped High Heel Sock-style Ankle Boots
$55.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Block Heel Leather Boots
$84.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Martens
Flora Boot
$140.00
from
Dr. Martens
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
$169.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from COS
DETAILS
COS
Pleated Fold Over Dress
£79.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Leather Shopper Bag
£135.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Drapped Padded Shoulder Bag
£55.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted