KingCock

Suction Cup Dildo

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Comes To Life In Your Hand With Realistic Details The dildo is loaded with handcrafted details. The penis-shaped tip is hand-painted a pleasing pink, so it looks just like the real thing. Textured veins cover the shaft, adding stimulation with every thrust while holding lube to keep the shaft extra-slick. It’s firm to the touch, yet flexible enough to fit your inner curves – making it perfect for fast-paced action Go Hands-Free With The Suction Cup Base The flared safety base doubles as a suction cup for versatile play. The suction cup sticks to most smooth surfaces, such as shower walls, wooden headboards, tables, countertops, wooden chairs, and more. It holds the dildo securely in place for hands-free thrills in all kinds of positions and places. Take it from behind in the shower. Ride it hard and fast on your dining room chair. Let your imagination and fantasies run wild. Pick From Multiple Sizes Express your sexual freedom of choice by picking the perfectly sized realistic dildo! Will it be the perfectly average 6 Inch? Maybe you’d prefer something a little longer with the 7 Inch? Or do you want to go big and thick with the 8 Inch? Or you could get all three and work your way up. 6-Inch Dildo measures 6 inches by 1.5 inches insertable 7-Inch Dildo measures 7 inches by 1.5 inches insertable 8-Inch Dildo measures 7.5 inches by 2 inches insertable