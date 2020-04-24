Terrain

Succulent Collection, Set Of 12

$58.00

This colorful collection of 12 assorted succulents is the perfect start for a low-maintenance indoor garden or terrarium, - 12 assorted succulents, soil, plastic grower's pot - The succulents you receive will be based on availability and may differ from what's pictured - Prefer full to partial sunlight and temperatures from 60-90F - Water 2-4 times weekly, more in dry environments - Water when soil becomes dry and drain thoroughly; do not allow to sit in water - USA Each approximately 2" diameter