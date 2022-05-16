Beats by Dr. Dre

Studio3 Wireless Over-ear Noise Cancelling Headphones – Matte Black

£179.95

Buy Now Review It

At Argos

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo Wireless are your perfect everyday headphones. With Fast Fuel, a 5 minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on ear, cushioned ear cups ar e adjustable so you can customise your fit for all day comfort. Beats Solo3Wireless delivers up to 40 hours of battery life driven by the efficiency of the Apple W1 chip. Or, with Fast Fuel, a quick 5 minute charge provides 3 hours of playback to get you back on trackquickly. At the heart of Beats Solo3Wireless is award-winning Beats sound. These headphones deliver premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics that maximise clarity, breadth and balance. Beats Solo 3 Wir eless stays true to its predecessor with bold styling and a streamlined design. The on ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable, so you can customise your fit for all day listening comfort.