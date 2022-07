Zella

Studio Luxe Support Tank

$55.00 $36.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Work out or chill out in this shapely tank cut in a cropped fit with sleek cutaway shoulders. 14 1/2" length (size Medium) Scoop neck Built-in shelf bra 74% nylon, 26% spandex Lined Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Item #6865601