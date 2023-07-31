M.A.C Cosmetics

Find your findation fit by taking our complexion quiz. For AU: Here For NZ: Here The MECCA view: This oil-free foundation is the answer to everyday complexion perfection, lasting for up to 24 hours with one application. Smooth blendable formula applies and builds with ease, while oil production, shine and visible pores are kept under control with the inclusion of specially treated micronized pigments. Ideal for all skin types, Studio Fix Fluid also contains SPF 15 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. You’ve picked a bestseller, nice work! Want to see other bestselling foundations? View them here. Made without: Oil. Pair it with: Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder M.A.C Cosmetics 170 Synthetic Rounded Slant Brush Direct from the brand: "This is an icon for a reason! What I love about this foundation is that you can manipulate the finish by changing the skincare underneath – you can achieve a creamy your-skin-but-better coverage or a more polished, long-wearing matte look." - Carol Mackie, Global Senior Artist