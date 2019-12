Ana Luisa

Stud Earrings

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ana Luisa

These fab sterling silver stud earrings reinvent the fun pop look and add a mischievous vibe to it. Minimal, easy to style and comfortable to wear, these sterling silver studs are simply addictive. Up your jewelry game and wear them with a messy updo, your favorite print tee and a couple of stacked bangles. You can also try the mismatched earrings look and wear one of these silver studs with a long threader to get a sleek effect.