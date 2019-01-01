Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The Best Gifts For Any Budget
Charles & Keith
Stud Detail Laptop Bag
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Fun and casual bag perfect for work or school.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Gifts For YOUR Budget
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Microsoft
Wireless Comfort Desktop
$69.95
$39.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
HP
15.6” Hd Touch-screen Notebook Computer
$699.00
$303.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Triumph
Discount / Triumph Gabriele 35 Typewriter Machine
$119.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Techno Holographic 13" Laptop Case
$165.00
from
My-Wardrobe
BUY
More from Charles & Keith
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Structured Tote Bag
$86.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Structured Top Handle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Thigh High Low Block Heel Sock Boots
$79.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Meco
Desktop Vacuum
$13.99
$9.93
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
TaoTronics
Noise Canceling Headphones
$69.99
$59.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Apple
Apple Ipad (wi-fi, 32gb) - Gold (latest Model)
$327.94
$249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Toshiba
43-inch 4k Ultra Hd Smart Led Tv - Fire Tv Edition
$330.00
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted