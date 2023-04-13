Sindiso Khumalo x & Other Stories

Structured Cotton Detachable Collar Dress

£135.00

Structured detachable cotton collar dress crafted from organic cotton and linen. Featuring an allover 3D effect seersucker structure with a smocked chest and detachable double-layer peter pan collar secured with thin ties made from poplin cotton. Finished with a back keyhole opening secured with a coconut button closure. Length of dress: 90cm / 35.4" (EU 36 / UK 8 / US 4) This piece is part of our limited co-lab collection with Sindiso Khumalo, the South African designer known for her bold, bright, feminine aesthetic with storytelling at the heart of her creations.