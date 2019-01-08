MAC Cosmetics

Strobe Cream

$34.00

Constantly being followed around by a lighting crew to mimic the perfect strobe effect isn't ideal\u2014a girl can dream, though, right? This skincare-meets-makeup cream helps tired and dull skin look more luminous and achieve that coveted glow\u2014no heavy equipment required. In fact, the vitamin-, green tea-, and botanical-enriched formula is so lightweight that it blends like a dream to give skin a subtle lit-from-within radiance. The Silverite shade gives lighter skin tones a silver sheen while Pinklite reflects a pink sheen on light to medium-dark skin tones. When worn under makeup, it creates a base for all the products layered on afterward. On days when you're feeling a little bit more low-maintenance, it can double as your moisturizer or you can layer over your favorite one for a soft luminescence.