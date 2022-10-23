United States
StriVectin
Advanced Retinol Star Light Night Oil
$99.00$89.10
Description This formula combines naturally-derived Biomimetic Retinol - which mimics skin's natural processes to better receive the benefits of Retinol – with nourishing Squalene Oil and patented NIA-114 technology to limit sensitivity. Benefits Corrects the look of fine lines, wrinkles, texture and uneven tone. Suggested Use Apply 1 to 3 drops to clean face each night.