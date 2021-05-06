Miessial

Striped Linen Midi Dress

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Viscose Tie closure Hand Wash Only ❤ Material: 100%Viscose, comfortable and breathable, with fashion hollow out embroidery ❤ Features: Casual short sleeve midi dress, wear from the head, one button closure, fashion hollow out embroidery design, tie waist, sexy flowy split, this solid color long dress will be great everyone in summer! ❤ Occassions: This Summer midi dress make you elegant and fashion when you wearing it. Perfect for wedding, party, homecoming, beach, office, church, picnic, school ect ❤ Garment care: Hand wash in cold water recommend, hang dry, low temperature ironing if necessary ❤ Size Note: 4-6, 8, 10, please refer to our sizing information in the picture description to choose your size. Thanks for your understanding