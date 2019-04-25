Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Violeta By Mango

Striped Linen Blazer

$119.99
At Mango
Structured design. Stripped design. Linen fabric. Convertible collar. Notched lapels. Long buttoned sleeve. Twin side flap pockets. Two-button closure. Back vent.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Plus-Size Spring Jackets
by Emily Ruane