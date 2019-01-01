Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
J.Crew
Striped Light Weight Cape-scarf
$39.50
$29.50
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
We added armholes to this cozy scarf so you can wear it as a cape. Hello, versatility (no wonder it's a customer favorite).
Need a few alternatives?
Kit and Ace
Parade Tassel Blanket
$158.00
from
Kit and Ace
BUY
Banana Republic
Maddy Scarf
$59.50
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Matta
Dupatta Shawl
$193.00
from
Matta
BUY
General Store
Vintage Bandanas
$18.00
from
General Store
BUY
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Sleeveless Embroidered Poplin Shirtdress
$168.00
$83.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
J.Crew
Teddy Sherpa Bomber Jacket
$168.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Embroidered Long-sleeve Midi Dress
$168.00
$100.80
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Smocked Ruffle Top In Liberty Ross Floral
C$114.50
C$103.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Scarves
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted