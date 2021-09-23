Victor Glemaud x Target

Striped High-rise Shorts

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 30% Nylon, 10% Wool Garment Length: Short Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Inseam Length: 4 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Regular Fit Pockets: Side Patch Pocket Stretch: No Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638162 UPC: 195994277641 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3272 Origin: Imported Description These Striped High-Rise Shorts from Victor Glemaud x Target make a pretty and polished addition to your everyday wardrobe. Featuring a knit, textured fabric for an elevated look, these high-rise striped shorts are designed with a regular fit and ruffle trim at the leg openings for a statement look you'll love. The front of the shorts features black and off-white stripes in both horizontal and vertical orientations, while the back is horizontal only for a contrasting look. Plus, side patch pockets provide a place to rest your hands or stash small items. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.