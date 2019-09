Castaluna

Striped Fine Knit Boat Neck Jumper

£51.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Redoute

This jumper with its wide stripes and pointelle fabric is quite simply adorable. Long sleeves. Boat neck. Fine knit. Striped motifFabric content and care advice. 57% viscose, 38% cotton, 5% polyester. Machine washable at 30°C on a delicate cycle. Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry • Do not dry clean. Plus size garment.