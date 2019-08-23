Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Levi's
Stripe Long-sleeve T-shirt
£35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Tonal stripe long-sleeve tee by Levi's. Features logo text embroidery to the front. Cotton fabrication with a crew neckline and finished with ribbed trims.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Striped Top With Frilly Cuff
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Side Opening Blouse With Applique
$450.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Givenchy
Striped Turtleneck
$990.00
from
Kirna Zabête
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cubist Print Silk Shirt
$95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Levi's
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
501® Ripped High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
$98.00
$68.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Wedgie Fit Women's Jeans
$98.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
£95.00
from
Levi's
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted