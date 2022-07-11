LONGYUAN

Stretchy Sun Dress Tank

$40.99 $22.99

Buy Now Review It

95% Rayon, 5% Spandex Elastic closure ❤ 【 Material 】95% Rayon+5% Spandex, soft comfy and elastic. ❤ 【 Size 】X-Small/US 2-4, Small/US 4-6, Medium/US 8-10, Large/US 12-14, X-Large/US 16-18, XX-Large/US 20. Only for reference ❤ 【 Attention 】The "White" and "Floral White" dress looks a little bit see through, suggest wear a nude or lighter color bra or underwear, and the "White" dress is a little heavier than the other colors, please notice it before placing an order. Attention 2: About the floral dress, the "Floral Print" is random, we couldn't ensure the position of floral print on each dress, but they are definitely made of same pattern fabric. ❤ 【 Features 】Stretch, Casual style, Sleeveless, Two side pockets, Round neck, Above the knee length, Elastic at waist, Not lined, beach dress, It is perfect for summer, Spring and fall. ❤ 【 Suitable Occasion 】Beach/Casual/Party/Shopping/Work/Outside/Home/Wedding/School/Bohemian style. Many solid color and floral dresses available for your choose. Add to your wish list, we will update new color every week.