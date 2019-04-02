Glossier
Stretch Concealer
£15.00
At Glossier
A concealer inspired by skin. The buildable formula covers everything from dark circles to blemishes and redness, with a dewy, glowy, undetectable finish. How? Adaptable mineral pigments blend into skin seamlessly for natural-looking coverage, while elastic micro waxes move with your face instead of caking on top of it. In 12 shades developed to enhance, brighten, and—most importantly—disappear into a wide range of skin tones.\n\n\n__Not sure which shade you are? We’ve got a tool for that. Try our [Shade Finder](https://www.glossier.com/products/stretch-concealer?shadefinder).__\n\nDid you wear our previous shade range?\u003cbr\u003e\n\u003cbr\u003e\n*If you wore Rich, we recommend G2.\u003cbr\u003e\nIf you wore Deep, we recommend G4.\u003cbr\u003e\nIf you wore Dark, we recommend G6.\u003cbr\u003e\nIf you wore Medium, we recommend G9.\u003cbr\u003e\nIf you wore Light, we recommend G11.*\u003cbr\u003e\n\n\nSize: 0.17 oz / 4.8 g