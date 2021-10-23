Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Ganni
Stretch Canvas Trench Coat
$475.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
STRETCH CANVAS TRENCH COAT
Need a few alternatives?
Gentle Herd
Double-breasted Short Trench Coat
BUY
$85.00
Gentle Herd
Uniqlo U
Blocktech Short Trench Coat
BUY
$99.90
Uniqlo
J.Crew
Classic Trench Coat
BUY
$98.00
$168.00
J.Crew Factory
Ganni
Stretch Canvas Trench Coat
BUY
$475.00
Ganni
More from Ganni
Ganni
Stretch Canvas Trench Coat
BUY
$475.00
Ganni
Ganni
Fleece Nylon Vest
BUY
$295.00
Ganni
Ganni
Quilted Recycled Polyester Parka Coat
BUY
$425.00
Ganni
Ganni
Langarmshirt Mit Rollkragen
BUY
€95.00
Ganni
More from Outerwear
Weekday
Janis Short Trench Coat
BUY
$68.55
$127.00
ASOS
COS
Short Linen Trench Jacket
BUY
$150.00
COS
Gentle Herd
Double-breasted Short Trench Coat
BUY
$85.00
Gentle Herd
Uniqlo U
Blocktech Short Trench Coat
BUY
$99.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted