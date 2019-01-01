Shea Moisture

Strengthen & Restore Leave-in Conditioner

A reparative leave-in conditioner that softens and detangles hair. This leave-in conditioner nourishes, moisturizes and supports elasticity so hair resists breakage when detangling, while also providing a protective layer that improves the appearance of split ends. Featured Ingredients:Organic Shea Butter deeply moisturizes while conditioning hair and scalpJamaican Black Castor Oil is loaded with reparative omegas that promote healthy hair growthPeppermint oil stimulates the scalp for an invigorating experienceKeratin strengthens hair follicles for smooth and shiny tresses.Directions: Apply to clean, towel-dried hair. Work a generous amount of product into hair from root to ends. Comb through for even distribution. Do not rinse. Apply more to longer hair at the end of problem areas. Can also be used as a rinse-out conditioner.Ingredients: Water (Eau), Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Fair Trade and Organic Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Panthenol, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Dicaprylyl Ether, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Glycerin (Vegetable), Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Adansonia Digitata Seed Oil, Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Hydrolyzed Rice Protien, Butylene Glycol, Niacin, Dextran, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3, Trifolium, Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Vinegar, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil.Certified Organic Natural, Fair Trade Ingredients, Certified B Corporations, Cruelty Free, No Sulfates, No Parabens, No Phthalates, No Propylene Glycol, No Mineral Oil, No Petrolatum