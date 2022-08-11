Madewell

Straw Tote Bag In Khaki

$97.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Product Code 116494933 Brand Madewell's stylosophy? All good days start with great jeans. Best known for its top-tier timeless denim, the all-American clothing brand is big on the classics. Our Madewell at ASOS edit features wardrobe faves including everyday denim, cozy/cool knits and casj T-shirts with a worn-in look. Crafted from soft, high-quality fabrics (clue’s in the name), you’ll find wearable cuts designed to work for every ‘fit. Scroll for the best bits…