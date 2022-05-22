Zara

Strappy Platform Sandals

$69.95

MATERIALS, CARE AND ORIGIN MATERIALS We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with safety, health and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimise the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To that end, we have developed Inditex’s The List programme, which helps guarantee both that production processes are clean and that our garments are safe and healthy. UPPER 100% polyurethane LINING 100% polyurethane SOLE 100% polyurethane thermoplastic INSOLE 100% polyurethane CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Simple steps like cleaning your clothing with a dry cotton cloth or a soft brush, depending on the characteristics of the product, can help you care for it. Whenever possible, try to use products that are respectful of the environment. Do not wash Do not submerge in water Do not use bleach Leather/Patent finish/Glossy finish. Clean with a dry cotton cloth. Do not iron Suede/Nubuck/Split suede. Clean with a soft brush or firm sponge. Do not dry clean Leather. Colourless or matching colour wax may be applied. Do not tumble dry Suede/Nubuck/Split suede. Treatable with protective or dust repellent sprays (water repellent products for mops). ORIGIN We work alongside our suppliers, workers, unions and international bodies to develop a supply chain that respects and promotes human rights, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, thanks to an ongoing collaboration with our suppliers, we have developed a tracking programme that allows us to determine where and how our products are being made. Made in Vietnam