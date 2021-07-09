RALPH & RUSSO

Strapless Feather-trimmed Silk-satin Gown

$5700.00 $1710.00

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes It's impossible not to feel glamorous and confident in Ralph & Russo's designs - it's why the label regularly appears on the red carpet. Beautifully cut from lustrous silk-satin, this gown has a wrap-effect skirt and a strapless bodice traced with a flouncy feather boa-style trim. Complement the gorgeous 'Pomegranate' shade with diamonds or pearls. Wear it with: Rosantica Tote, The Attico Pumps. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Those with a large bust may wish to take the next size up Designed for a slim fit Lightweight, fluid, non-stretchy fabric with feather trim Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a FR 36 View size guide Details & Care Magenta silk-satin and feathers Concealed hook and zip fastening at back 100% silk; trim: 100% feathers (Ostrich) Dry clean Designer color: Pomegranate Ostrich: South Africa Made in the UK Made in United Kingdom