Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Joni
Strapless Column Wedding Dress
$985.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
60" with 15" train (size 8) Back zip closure Straight-cut neckline Strapless Removable train Back slit Lined 97% polyester, 3% spandex Dry clean Imported Wedding Suite Item #5768365
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
$96.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
ASOS EDITION
Embroidered Pink Floral Maxi Dress
$237.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Zara
Satin Dress
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
Stella McCartney
Appliquéd Tiered Cotton-blend Lace Gown
$4120.00
$1030.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Joni
More from Dresses
Zara
Dress With Voluminous Sleeves
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Mango
Fringe Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
Anthropologie Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Reformation
Zinfandel Dress
$428.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted