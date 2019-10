Ikea

Stråla Led 8-armed Candelabra, Antlers Shaped

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ikea

IKEA - STRLA, LED 8-armed candelabra, antlers shaped, The LED light bulb consumes up to 85% less energy and lasts 10 times longer than incandescent bulbs. Gives a warm, cozy glow and spreads the holiday atmosphere in your home. Only for indoor use. Built-in LED light source.