Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
All Things Mochi
Stradia Dress
$490.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Wrapped sweetheart neckline Spaghetti strap Unlined Composition: 95% linen viscose, 5% cotton Color: Grey Blue Shell Zipper Made in India
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eloquii
Noir Coquette Dress
$224.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Bretta Dress
$1400.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
DETAILS
A.L.C.
Evangeline Linen-silk One-shoulder Dress
$455.00
$159.50
from
Barneys Warehouse
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Freda Ballgown
$250.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from All Things Mochi
DETAILS
All Things Mochi
Floral Print Midi Dress
$335.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted